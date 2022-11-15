VENICE — Residents in the northeastern portion of Venice will see a new park develop along Laurel Road within the next two years.
Without discussion Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with the city of Venice to use $2.8 million of park impact fees collected from within the city to design and build the new park at 3560 Laurel Road.
The Venice City Council had already approved the agreement in October.
According to a county memo, the proposed improvements include a dog park, pickleball courts, and other passive recreation improvements, as well as a restroom, parking, and walking trail if funding allows.
Under the terms of an agreement, the county collects impact fees from new development that occurs within the city. Those fees can then be used by the city for park improvements with the approval of commissioners.
The county memo states that the commitment of the $2.8 million toward this new park leaves a fund balance of $3.9 million available to the city.
Planning for the new Laurel Road park began in 2019 when the county committed $100,000 in impact fees for land acquisition, followed by another $1.5 million in early 2022 to complete the purchase of the property.
Including the land purchase, the entire project is estimated to cost $4.3 million.
SIGNS FOR NORTH PORT PARK
Besides approving the agreement with Venice for the new park, commissioners also unanimously and without discussion approved an agreement with North Port for signage along the Garden of the Five Senses Park walkway at 4299 Pan American Blvd.
That agreement commits $20,000 in community development block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to install 40 signs along the path.
According to a county memo describing the project, each sign will tell a part of a story, and direct the reader to the next page of the story. Children of all ages and abilities will benefit from the outdoor activity.
North Port City commissioners must still approve the agreement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.