Elected officials in Venice were annoyed to learn recently that the city is facing a $1.6 million shortfall to build its new public safety facility.
Finance staff said a budget amendment will be forthcoming to make up the gap, possibly through a bridge loan. Council members began pointing to a few capital budget projects that could be delayed, like $400,000 in street lighting.
The news didn’t sit well with Venice City Council members at a capital budget workshop Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.
Council Member Rich Cautero pointed out Council already added $1.5 million to project back in October when it voted 4-3 to add a low slope roof. Cautero, who voted for the roof, said he may have voted differently had he known there was the potential for another funding gap.
Voters approved General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $16 million more than two years ago to build the new hardened facility. The funds must be expended within three years.
Some Council members said they were surprised a flat roof was even contemplated in the original construction specifications, knowing the problems caused by flat roofs at the existing police station, Venice Community Center, and elsewhere. It was a much discussed topic at various meetings over the past few years.
There were also delays, including the city’s decision to validate the bonded project through the courts. That added six months and additional costs to the project.
City Manager Ed Lavallee reminded the board there still isn’t a bid out there to actually build the new police station, although pre-construction services are under contract.
“This process is typical. The project is evolving with more detail. If we just can’t do it (with the $16 million in GO bonds), it’s back to the drawing board to start cutting things out,” Lavallee said.
Rob Goodson, Venice Police Department point man on the project, said the city is still in the design-build phase of contract talks.
One by one council members said they simply wanted the project done. A majority seemed willing to authorize use of other funds at the next Council meeting on Tuesday to fill the gap, but not a reduction in the building’s utility.
“At some point, we need to put a stake in the ground,” Cautero said about the contract price.
