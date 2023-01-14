SARASOTA — Residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County who watered their lawns on Tuesday or Thursday the past couple of weeks could have violated the county’s new watering rules.
On Jan. 1, new watering rules approved by the county commission in mid-November went into effect. Those changes affect almost everyone living outside of the four cities in the county.
While residents are still only permitted to water once a week, the approved days for watering lawns and other areas are now spread over the entire week, instead of just Tuesday or Thursday.
Under the new system approved by commissioners, residents in the unincorporated area of the county will irrigate on a day corresponding to the last number in their address.
For example, addresses ending in a 0 or 1, will water on Monday, and 2 or 3 on Tuesdays, and so on to Friday.
Addresses ending in A-Z and common areas with no address such as development entrances will irrigate on Saturdays.
Irrigation will not be permitted on Sundays.
Watering is also prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on your allowable day.
If a new lawn is being installed, watering may occur on the day of installation at any time of the day. After the first day, new lawns can be irrigated any day of the week for 29 days— but not between the prohibited hours. On days 31 through 60, new lawns may be irrigated up to three times a week, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
After the 60th day, the homeowner must return to watering only on the allowable day.
The changes to the irrigation schedule were necessary, Utilities Director Mike Mylett told commissioners, because during the dry months, limiting watering to only two days a week put a tremendous demand on the utility system.
Spreading the allowable watering days over an entire week, Mylett said, would result in more predictable demands on the utility system and create more stability.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.