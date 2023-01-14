Gardening-Emancipated

On Jan. 1, new watering rules approved by the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners in mid-November went into effect. 

SARASOTA — Residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County who watered their lawns on Tuesday or Thursday the past couple of weeks could have violated the county’s new watering rules.

On Jan. 1, new watering rules approved by the county commission in mid-November went into effect. Those changes affect almost everyone living outside of the four cities in the county.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments