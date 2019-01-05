An intoxicated man caught the neighbor’s attention on New Year’s Eve, and it landed him in jail.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
It was 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when police were first called to the Island Breeze Motel on Tamiami Trail.
William Locke, 64, of Bradenton, had been banging on the motel office door. Police told him to go to his room and go to sleep.
Twenty minutes later police were again dispatched to the motel. This time, Locke had been walking up and down the motel sidewalks disturbing residents by banging on doors, demanding to be let in. He eventually made his way to the office, where he allegedly shoved a motel employee.
Locke was arrested and charged with disorderly public intoxication, criminal mischief resulting in property damage, and battery. Bond was set at $740.
Sex offender registration:
Thomas Lavoy, 30, 564 Circlewood Drive, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of South Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: open container in a public place. Bond: $120.
Ernest Davison Jr., 66, 500 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
Sara Ryan, 31, 8400 block of Garden Circle, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Tonya Hayes, 45, 1200 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: battery on law enforcement, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
David Martin, 28, St. Claire Ave, Ottowa, Canada. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rachelle Brown, 47, Sylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of harmful new drug without prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of non-resident exemption. Bond: $740.
Duane Muncie, 48, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended license third or subsequent charge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
Taylor Johnson, 19, 1000 block of Covert Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, second degree petty theft first offense. Bond: $1,120.
Ryan Kutscher, 29, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Chase Messner, 22, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Timmy Ringo, 51, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: larceny and fraud to obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Vietts, 29, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeremy Petrosky, 41, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $30,000.
Sarah Merriman, 42, 200 block of Kluge Drive, Englewood. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dylan Woodward, 27, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
