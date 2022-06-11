VENICE — Five years after the completion of the first phase, the second stage of the Dona Bay Watershed Restoration Project is about to get underway.
It involves the construction of about 1.5 miles of 72-inch pipeline to carry water from the wetland rehydration area built in Phase 1 to a 364-acre lake on the former Venice Minerals property.
It also includes “emergency lake overflow and associated control structures to restore positive outflow to Myakka River watershed,” according to a news release, as well as an access ramp into the lake, travel berm grading and site security.
The County Commission approved an $11,785,500 contract for the work with Cobb Site Development Inc. on Tuesday.
The design contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. cost another $1,030,253.
The Dona Bay Watershed Management Plan dates back to 2005, when the county and the Southwest Florida Water Management District teamed up in an effort to reverse the intrusion of fresh water into the watershed, which extends from the Venice Jetty northeast, through the center of Sarasota County east of Interstate I-75.
It also wraps around the east ends of the Little Sarasota Bay and Sarasota Bay watersheds and into Manatee County. A portion is within the Venice city limits.
As a result of the diversion of Cow Pen Slough, northeast of the bay, into Shakett Creek, which flows into the bay, as part of a program to drain land for cattle ranching and orange groves, the watershed is about five times larger than it was 50 years ago.
All the fresh water is detrimental to the living things in it that prefer saltwater. And it’s not just the salinity that matters. The fresh water is runoff that contains nitrogen, phosphorous and other nutrients that can cause algal blooms.
“The amount of fresh water going into Dona Bay has devastated the bay,” Glenn Compton, chair of ManaSota-88, an environmental watchdog organization, said at the time.
The purpose of Phase 1 was to divert water from Cow Pen Slough into several wet detention areas and the Pinelands wetland area. Completed in 2017, it removes an estimated 18,000 pounds of nitrogen each year.
Phase 2 will further reduce the flow of fresh water and the discharge of nutrients into the bay.
Construction will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
Funding for the project comes from 1-cent sales surtax revenue; the Capital Improvements Fund; SWFWMD and Florida Department of Environmental Protection grants; water capacity fees; and utility rate charges.
There are four more phases to the plan that will be undertaken as funding becomes available.
