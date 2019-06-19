The Venice City Council is spending three days this week hammering out a budget for the coming fiscal year but its strategic plan for 2019-20 has already been adopted.
The plan was approved in April even though as many as three new Council members could be in place after the election in November, just a month after the fiscal year starts.
Bob Daniels, Jeanette Gates and John Holic are precluded by term limits from seeking re-election. However, the city code allows Daniels to run for mayor. He’s opposed by Frankie Abbruzzino, making a second try for the office, and Ron Feinsod.
So far there’s only one candidate for the other two seats: Debbie Sanacore is running for Seat 5, which Gates will be vacating, and Joe Neunder has filed for Daniels’ seat. Qualifying is in August and the election is Nov. 5.
Here’s a synopsis of the strategic plan.
What it is: Officially, the document is called “Envision Venice Strategic Plan for Fiscal Year Ending September 20, 2020.” The city’s fiscal year is Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, as mandated by Florida law.
The subtitle is “Preserving and Enhancing the Venice Quality of Life.”
The plan includes a mission statement, a vision statement and six goals fleshed out by policies and objectives.
The mission: “To provide exceptional municipal services through a financially and environmentally sustainable city with engaged citizens.”
Mission details include “always listen to citizens” and “engage in the community, understand customers, their needs and expectations.”
The vision: “Maintain Venice as a vibrant, charming, historic community in which to live, learn, work and play.”
Quality-of-life concerns get the most attention in the details, including successful community events, an environment “conducive to and active and healthy lifestyle” and access to adequate free parking.
Goal One: “Keep Venice Beautiful and Eco-Friendly.” Policies include maintaining “pristine beaches and gulf waters”; reducing the city’s carbon footprint; and instituting and maintaining “an updated comprehensive traffic management plan.”
Finalizing and adopting a master parks plan is one of the objectives. A draft plan has been on the Council’s back burner due to work on the comprehensive plan and talks with the county about a new interlocal parks agreement.
Goal Two: “Provide Efficient, Responsive Government with High Quality Services.”
This goal only has two policies: improving efficiencies and updating compensation scheduled.
Goal Three: “Ensure a Financially Sound City.”
There are two policies here as well: maintaining a balanced budget without the use of reserves and adhering to Governmental Accounting Standards Board principles.
Heading into this week’s workshops the proposed FY2020 budget is balanced, as required by state law, but with nearly $13 million coming from fund balances or working capital.
Goal Four: “Upgrade and Maintain City Infrastructure and Facilities.”
The two policies are to “ensure Venice receives a proportional share of county, state and federal resources, revenues and level of service” and to “establish, update and maintain a contemporary asset management plan for building and property utilization.”
The proposed budget includes funding for the new public safety facility, replacement for Fire Station 1 and the expansion of city hall, among other capital projects.
One of the objectives has already been accomplished: The Council voted last week to sell the Hamilton Building to Venice Theatre.
Goal Five: “Encourage and Support a Robust, Diverse Economy.”
This is the only goal with only one policy. It’s to “continue to promote positive relationships with governmental agencies and community organizations.”
One of the objectives is researching “financial strategies to develop the Seaboard and/or gateway areas.” The county has yet to show much interest in this idea, which the Council has discussed for years.
Goal Six: “Preserve the Venice Quality of Life through Proper Planning.”
Policies include adhering to the comp plan; promoting and incentivizing “mixed-use development, including affordable, workforce and market-rate housing”; and supporting “relocation of the postal distribution center and retail services for future reuse of [their] West Venice Avenue site.”
That remains a federal legislative priority for the Council but it’s not being actively pursued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.