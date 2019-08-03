Editor’s note: Portions of this article are taken from a press release.
Nick Pachota announced this week he will run for Venice City Council.
Pachota, 36, will seek Seat 5, currently held by Jeanette Gates who is one of three council members term limiting out in November.
Pachota will run against Debbie Sanacore, 54, who announced her intention to run for Seat 5 in April. The filing deadline ends at noon on Aug. 23, so there’s still time for others to jump into the race.
“I am running for City Council because I love this town, I want to give back and most importantly, I want to make a difference,” Pachota said in a press release issued Aug. 2. “My heart is here and I want to keep that heart in Venice.”
Pachota moved from Michigan to Venice in 1987 with his family. He began his education at Epiphany Cathedral School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School.
His father, Mike Pachota, won the first lease to build a beachside restaurant, called Sharky’s at the Pier, now a top area tourist attraction.
Nick went off to pursue a career in public safety, while brother Justin pursued an education in the hospitality industry, and later joined his father Mike Pachota in operating the family business, The Venice Pier Group, which runs Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins, and Snookhaven restaurants.
After a fulfilling 17-year career in public safety, Nick Pachota moved back Venice in 2014 and began, again, to work with the family business.
As a young man, Nick Pachota became a Police Explorer, a Special Olympics volunteer, and served under Mayor Dean Calamaras as chairman of the city’s Youth Advisory Board.
Pachota moved to Orlando to begin college and became an EMT and later a paramedic and firefighter, in addition to working in law enforcement as a Tactical Medic on a SWAT team.
During Hurricane Charley, Pachota deployed with the federal National Disaster Medical System to Venice to help with the recovery effort in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. He has been deployed to countless major events, including Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, presidential inaugurations, the Superbowl and the Haiti earthquake.
In his last six years in Central Florida, Pachota served as EMS Program Director at Eastern Florida State College and as the Union President for the United Faculty of Florida – Brevard Chapter.
Pachota still maintains his status as an intermittent Deputy Team Commander for the National Disaster Medical System, if called upon.
“It’s much like the National Guard. I deploy under the federal government to set up medical teams, field hospitals, and strike teams if needed,” he explained.
The timing to return to Venice in 2014 seemed right, he said. It coincided with a daughter’s freshman year going into high school. And his grandmother had been suffering from dementia, which had progressed past simple memory loss. He helped take care of her until she passed a year ago.
“Moving back allowed me to enjoy the last five years of her life and I was able to help take care of her as she had taken care of me when I was young,” he said. “Venice has so much to offer our elderly population and I want to help maintain that.”
He was also tapped by Mayor John Holic to served on the city’s Fire Pension Board.
He still holds active certifications and teaches a variety of public safety classes, but his focus now is on restaurant management as co-owner and co-manager of the family business, Venice Pier Group.
In his free time, Pachota said he loves to travel, scuba dive, and develop his amateur photography skills. He and his wife, Katherine, have two grown daughters currently attending SCF.
“I was very fortunate to grow up in such a safe and beautiful town,” Pachota said. “I wanted my children to have that same opportunity.”
