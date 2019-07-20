By GREG GILES
News Editor
Expect northbound and southbound nighttime lane closures on U.S. 41 Venice Bypass between Center Road and Gulf Coast Boulevard beginning Sunday.
Lane closures may take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning July 21, through Sunday, Aug 4, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
FDOT is also warning of a new change in the traffic pattern for northbound and southbound traffic beginning Wednesday, July 31, and are cautioning drivers to slow down.
The two-year project to widen 1.5 miles of the Bypass in Venice to a six-lane highway will include replacing traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage; installing concrete curbs and sidewalks; improving new drainage, and installing new highway lighting.
Work thus far has focused on utilities work in rights of way, stormwater drainage and creating a stormwater pond off Seaboard Avenue. Actual widening of the southbound lanes will take place first, followed by widening of the northbound lanes.
There are no additional traffic lights contemplated in the project.
Bergeron Land Development, Inc., is the contractor. Expected completion is spring 2021.
