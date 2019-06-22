By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
A blended 4.23 percent increase in property values in its four constituent counties will let the West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND) hold its tax rate steady again this year.
The board could decide later to lower the rate but not raise it.
WCIND collects a little less than 4 cents on every $1,000 of taxable value of real property in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Lee counties to help fund navigation projects.
Higher property values will still mean a bit more money for the district, whose board also heard Friday from its auditor that revenue was higher and expenses lower than budgeted for the previous year.
“You guys had a good year,” said CPA Jeff Gerhardt.
So did Executive Director Justin McBride, who drew praise from the board members for modernizing the district’s operations while administering projects throughout the four-county region.
Board attorney Jed Schneck said their official evaluations triggered a merit raise for McBride of up to 4 percent on top of a cost-of-living adjustment of 1.7 percent.
Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance had an issue but not with McBride’s performance. It’s an annual evaluation done midyear, he said, which means that someone like him who hasn’t been on it a year doesn’t have a full year’s experience with McBride.
He proposed doing the audit later, which McBride said is OK with him but would mean he’d be preparing each year’s budget without a firm number for his salary or staff raises, which he bases on his own increase.
The board approved a 3 percent raise for McBride and decided to defer any action on changing the evaluation timetable pending a report on what it would involve.
Other business
Also on Friday the board:
• accepted a $377,000 state grant to continue inlet dredging.
“When do I see something?” Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines asked regarding the Venice Inlet.
“You’ll see something this fall,” McBride replied, adding that such grants are for 10 years, so the money can be tied to projects to be performed later.
• approved an agreement with the city of Venice for funding toward the regional marine law enforcement facility near the KMI Bridge.
It also approved a new lease with the city for the facility, which is used by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The previous one expired 10 years ago, McBride said.
• learned from McBride that the Legislature approved a study of whether long-term vessel storage in public waters leads to an increase in the number of derelict and abandoned boats.
The problem is, he said, that the study wasn’t funded. The board members will lobby for funding in the next legislative session, which begins in January.
The next WCIND board meeting will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401. W. Venice Ave.
McBride will present his recommended budget as well as a “rollback” budget using a lower millage rate to generate the same revenue the district is receiving this year.
