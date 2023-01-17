Questioning

Representing Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, attorney Jeff Boone, center, questions Jan Norsoph, a planner testifying on behalf of Venice Neighborhood Alliance as its attorney, Dan Lobeck, looks on.

VENICE — Dozens and dozens of North Venice residents, clad in blue T-shirts with the message “Follow the Law” on the front, showed up at City Hall Tuesday, hoping a land use change that might bring a shopping center to their Milano neighborhood would be rejected.

It wasn’t. But the Planning Commission didn’t decide to recommend approval by the City Council either. The residents will have to wait until the Commission meeting on Feb. 21 to learn what its decision is.


Council Chambers at City Hall was a sea of blue as opponents of a possible shopping center in North Venice showed their solidarity. The front of the shirts read “Follow the Law.”
Opponents of the proposed North Venice shopping center listen to Tuesday’s proceedings in extra chairs set up for the crowd. A monitor in the Community Room allowed an overflow of attendees to follow along as well.
