Representing Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, attorney Jeff Boone, center, questions Jan Norsoph, a planner testifying on behalf of Venice Neighborhood Alliance as its attorney, Dan Lobeck, looks on.
Opponents of the proposed North Venice shopping center listen to Tuesday’s proceedings in extra chairs set up for the crowd. A monitor in the Community Room allowed an overflow of attendees to follow along as well.
VENICE — Dozens and dozens of North Venice residents, clad in blue T-shirts with the message “Follow the Law” on the front, showed up at City Hall Tuesday, hoping a land use change that might bring a shopping center to their Milano neighborhood would be rejected.
It wasn’t. But the Planning Commission didn’t decide to recommend approval by the City Council either. The residents will have to wait until the Commission meeting on Feb. 21 to learn what its decision is.
All it decided Tuesday, after about four hours of proceedings, was that there was too much left to do to finish that evening.
Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Pat Neal company, is seeking to change the land use on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned-unit development, at the southwest corner of East Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard, from open space to commercial.
It’s the intended site of a shopping center with a grocery store, a restaurant and other businesses.
A PUD can be up to 5% commercial space but nothing can be built on the 10 acres as long as they’re designated as open space.
The change would leave the PUD just above the 50% minimum threshold, according to the staff report.
The plan is opposed by residents of the Venetian Golf & Country Club, across East Laurel Road from the site, as well as residents of the four communities in the Milano PUD.
A major concern is increased traffic in the area. That’s why the city land-use code states that commercial uses in a PUD be located centrally and serve its residents, not the general public, they say.
Another is that much of the site is wetlands, and an eagle’s nest is known to have existed on the property.
Residents of the Cielo subdivision also say that they bought their property on the representation that the site would always be open space.
Jeff Boone, the attorney for the applicant, said the change to commercial use complies with the comprehensive plan and the city’s former land code, which was in effect when the application was submitted.
He acknowledged that his client and the city have a difference of opinion about the traffic impact and environmental analyses that were submitted but said a new traffic study following city policy was submitted Monday.
Alec Hoffner, Neal’s environmental engineer, said that only two issues with the city remain: how part of the wetland that extends west onto neighboring land will be protected and whether any protected species are on the land.
The wetland will be connected to the site’s stormwater system, he said, and no significant presence of listed wildlife has been detected. The eagle’s nest has been abandoned for about two years, he added.
Representing the Venice Neighborhood Alliance, its board and Suzanne Metzger, a property owner in Cielo, attorney Dan Lobeck challenged the application on several grounds, telling the Commission it had no choice but to vote to recommend denial by the Council.
The applicant doesn’t have the authority to request the change because it requires the consent of all the other property owners in the PUD, he argued.
Even if there were consent, the time to designate a commercial use in a PUD is when it’s created, he said, not by later amendment. And the language in the land code about serving the PUD, including siting commercial uses internally, can’t be ignored.
He acknowledged that other PUDs in the city have commercial uses on their perimeter but distinguished them as having been planned that way at the outset or having absorbed existing commercial uses.
He called the applicant’s traffic study deficient and said the city’s environmental consultant had “trashed” the applicant’s environmental analysis.
In all his years of practice, he’d never seen an application that “so blatantly violates the comprehensive plan and the land-use code,” he said.
The Planning Commission will decide on Feb. 21 which side’s argument it finds most persuasive.
When the proceeding resumes then, the VGRC Homeowners Association will get to make its presentation, followed by audience participation.
Boone will get time for rebuttal before the Commission discusses the matter and makes a decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.