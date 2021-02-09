VENICE — The Murphy Oaks saga will take at least one more day to resolve.
The Venice City Council spent nearly seven hours Tuesday taking testimony on a new proposed rezoning ordinance, only to bump up against a 6 p.m. meeting cutoff.
The discussion resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday with rebuttal by the applicant.
The rezoning of the 40-acre parcel north of Fox Lea Farms on Auburn Road has been rejected twice by the Council.
Both times the applicant, Windham Development Inc., sought relief under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act, which calls for a mediation, then a hearing on whether an action by a governmental entity "is unreasonable or unfairly burdens the real property."
After the first FLUEDRA proceeding, city staff and the applicant agreed to bring a revised ordinance back for the City Council to consider.
The rejection of it triggered the second proceeding, in which Special Magistrate Scott Steady found that the Council's determination that Murphy Oaks would be incompatible with Fox Lea Farms was unreasonable and burdensome.
He recommended adoption of yet another revised ordinance, with an enhanced buffer between the properties, additional landscaping and other changes to mitigate compatibility concerns between Fox Lea and the proposed planned-unit development.
For Windham, attorney Robert Lincoln urged approval, saying his client had agreed to measures beyond what the city could require it to do.
Representing Fox Lea Farms, attorney Jeff Boone said his client's concerns about noise, the water table and the enforcement of conditions and stipulations intended to protect it weighed against approving the ordinance as drafted.
Fox Lea wants a retention pond planned for the southern border of the Murphy Oaks property eliminated, with the area left natural. It also wants the same authority as the city to enforce stipulations and conditions.
If the Council is inclined to approve the ordinance, Boone said, it should at least require the applicant to correct errors in the proposed binding master plan that raise questions about the applicant's obligations.
"We shouldn't have to guess," he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• adopted an ordinance rezoning 2203 Knights Trail Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to city of Venice Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• approved a conditional-use petition permitting the installation of community gates at Generation at Venice, 2201 Knights Trail Road.
• approved on first reading an ordinance amending city code provisions related to parks. It would add the Nolen Greens and Pathways and Pinebrook Park to the city's list of parks and clarify which parks dogs are allowed in, among other provisions.
• approved a budget amendment.
• adopted a resolution creating an auditor selection committee and appointed Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, the Council's representative on it.
• heard a presentation from Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.
• heard Finance Director Linda Senne's quarterly financial update.
• approved an agreement with Sarasota County to use park impact fees for the construction of Venezia Park.
• ratified actions taken at the Jan. 26 meeting, when a physical quorum wasn't present at City Hall.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
