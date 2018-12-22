East of the bypass, eastbound East Venice Avenue is literally a patchwork, of numerous potholes that have been filled and some that need to be.
And it’s going to stay that way until sometime next year at the earliest.
Responding to an email from a Venice resident, Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said that the segment of the road between the bypass and Cherry Street — about eight-tenths of a mile — has an overall condition index of 37 on a scale from 1 to 100.
The email was actually sent to the Venice City Council but was forwarded to Anderson because East Venice Avenue is a county road.
“This rating is primarily due to poor pavement condition on the right/south eastbound lane, which is significantly different than the rest of the other three travel lanes,” he wrote. “It is difficult to determine the cause of this but it may be due to latent construction defects or overuse of that specific lane.”
A score of 37 equates to a rating of “very poor,” according to ASTM International, which sets standards for testing and materials.
By another measure — level of service — all of East Venice Avenue from Business 41 on the island to Capri Isles Boulevard is only meeting the county’s minimum standard: a “D.”
Although roads at that level of service are “approaching unstable flow … it’s a common goal for urban streets during peak hours, as attaining LOS C would require prohibitive cost and societal impact in bypass roads and lane additions,” according to the Highway Capacity Manual put out by the Transportation Research Board.
The county had planned to resurface this segment late this year, Anderson wrote, but the work had to be delayed “due to updated condition inspections.”
Three lane miles of East Venice Avenue could be redone late in Fiscal Year 2019 (ending Sept. 30, 2019) if funds are available in the county’s Road Resurfacing Program, he wrote.
“Otherwise, staff will include this segment in a request for additional funding in FY20,” he wrote.
The program got $10 million in funding in the current budget and is planned to get another $10 million in FY20, with projections of the same amount in the following three budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.