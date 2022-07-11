VENICE — COVID -19 remains the biggest concern by far, but another contagious disease is present in Florida: monkeypox.
Fortunately, it's caused by a virus that's much harder to catch and is much less likely to result in severe illness or death, and that hasn't made a local appearance so far.
The state had 105 cases of monkeypox through Sunday, divided among 10 counties. Broward (67) and Miami-Dade (18) counties had the vast majority of them, according to the Florida Department of Health.
No cases have been reported in either Sarasota County or Charlotte County or any of the immediately surrounding counties, DOH data show.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is monitoring for the disease but has not had any cases, Public Relations Manager/PIO Kim Savage said. ShorePoint Health Venice also hasn't had any, according to Marketing Director Danielle Gagliano.
Local hospitals haven't even seen the need to post any information about the disease on their websites yet.
"We encourage people to visit the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website to learn how the virus spreads and what they can do to prevent being infected," Savage said.
The monkeypox virus is related to the smallpox virus, the CDC says, but is milder, with a survival rate of more than 99%.
Severe, possibly fatal, illness is more likely in "people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding," its website says.
It notes, however, that the monkeypox rash can be extremely painful and may cause scarring.
Unlike COVID, monkeypox usually is transmitted only via extended face-to-face contact, or direct or indirect contact with an active rash through contaminated items, according to the DOH website.
Transmission by respiratory droplets is also possible but requires prolonged unprotected contact — three hours or more, it states.
Symptoms appear from 5 to 21 days after infection, typically beginning with fever, chills, headache, tiredness, muscle aches and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progressing to a rash on the face and body, DOH states.
The illness usually last two to four weeks, it says.
Monkeypox is treated with antivirals, and vaccination within 14 days of exposure. The federal government is making two types of vaccine available to states.
People who believe they may have contracted monkeypox should consult their health care provider and, if the illness is confirmed, isolate from other people.
