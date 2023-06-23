Lewis

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said the county has no plans to change its hurricane evacuation policy, though additional shelters may be coming on line at two new planned schools. 

VENICE — Cynthia Crowe had one question after a presentation on continuing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts at Friday's South County Tiger Bay Club meeting: Can a shelter be put in Venice?

In short, no.


Hoffman

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said his department may need to assist the Sarasota County Schools Police Department in providing security in shelters during the next hurricane evacuation.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments