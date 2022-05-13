Firefighters at the Nokomis house

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at an unoccupied Nokomis house on Tuesday afternoon.

An unoccupied Nokomis home burned down on Tuesday afternoon and three quarters of an Osprey home burned down on Thursday morning.

"We have had a lot of activity in this area," said Chief Steve Kona with the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department.

Kona said the department was responding to a truck on fire on Tuesday afternoon when a call came in about a brush fire off of Albee Farm Road next to the Nokomis Groves lot.

The brush fire was updated to a structure fire while the department was in route.

"It was the beginning stages of the house burning," Kona said.

When fire crews arrived, Kona said, they learned the house was unoccupied and had no power going to the building.

"That of course made it suspicious," Kona said while mentioning the sky was clear, so the fire was not caused by lightning, either.

He said there were homeless people living near the building, but an official cause for the fire has not been released.

The Nokomis house was at a total loss, Kona said, and the roof collapsed into the fire. The woods around the house were also affected by the fire.

Around 18 firefighters were on scene and the fire took around 30 minutes to control.

"We were fighting it from three different areas," Kona said.


The volunteer department was assisted by Venice Fire Rescue and Sarasota County Fire Department.

On Thursday morning, another structure fire broke out in the area.

Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department assisted Sarasota County at a fire on Old Venice Road in Osprey.

"It was a serious fire," Kona said.

The call came in at around 6:30 a.m. that morning and it took an hour for the fire to be under control.

Around three quarters of the house was lost, but no one was injured, he said.

Sarasota County was in charge of the fire, and Nokomis had three units assisting.

"There was heavy fire from the front," Kona said about arriving on scene.

According to Sara Nealeigh, the county's Emergency Services spokesperson, one firefighter was evaluated at the scene for heat-related issues.

Units left the scene around 1 p.m., she said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called for both of the structure fires.

