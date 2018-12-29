Editor’s note: We are highlighting some of the top stories of the year. See these stories throughout today’s front section.^p
Hurricane season came and went much more quietly this year than last, so the lack of a shelter in the Venice area wasn’t the issue it would have been if a storm had targeted the city.
But it’s still an issue, because there won’t be a shelter next season either.
After wrangling with the county, Mayor John Holic ordered the Venice Community Center opened as a shelter as Hurricane Irma approached in September 2017 and several hundred people took refuge there.
But county emergency management officials have told the city that in the future the Center would be used as a rally point, for transportation to a shelter, but not as a shelter itself.
A year ago it was thought Garden Elementary and Venice Middle schools could be set up as shelters, but it’s been determined that all the schools in the Venice area are too old, not properly constructed, in a flood zone or a combination thereof, and are unsuitable as a shelter.
The SKY Family YMCA was approached about serving as a shelter and declined, CEO Pat Ryan said, because it has a contract with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to function as its South County command center and wouldn’t be able to handle both roles.
Also, as a major child care provider, it remains open as long as possible before a storm and opens again as soon after as possible, even before schools do, so parents can get back to work.
County officials have said the most likely site for a Venice-area shelter is on the future Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Laurel Road campus, near I-75.
The county and the hospital have discussed a 25,000-square-foot shelter that would be located toward the southwest corner of the property, near Pinebrook Road.
The price tag would roughly be in the $10 million-$12 million range, depending on the features incorporated into it and whether it could share the facility’s power and chiller plants.
The county is putting aside $3 million in Capital Improvement funds and will be approaching the state Legislature for money as well, he said.
Hospital CEO David Verinder has said the project will require the financial participation of both the county and the city, with the hospital only contributing the land.
The city doesn’t have any money for the project, however, and the new hospital is years away from opening, assuming the city approves it.
A longer-range option would be an elementary school planned for mid-county when development in the area justifies it. But that would be even further in the future.
The district does have a new school in its five-year capital plan for school year 2022-23 and was considering a site along State Road 681 but it fell through.
