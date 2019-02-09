Is the red tide bloom over?
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, red tide status report released Feb. 7 indicates it’s all but gone from the Gulf Coast. It’s good news for the Venice area, which suffered from the year long bloom that began in October 2017. It’s the first time since the start of that bloom that a clean red tide report was issued.
Up to medium concentrations still exist off shore, according to the NOAA website. But NOAA defers to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website for the latest in daily red tide testing. And on that site it stated red tide was “not observed at bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells per liter) in any samples collected this past week” along the coastline, according to a Feb. 8 report.
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was present in four Southwest Florida samples, according to the Commission, but not at bloom concentrations, south of Naples.
“In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background concentrations offshore of Lee County, background concentrations in Collier County, and very low concentrations offshore of Monroe County”
Sarasota County had none.
In Northwest Florida and along the Florida East Coast this past week, K. brevis was not observed.
Cold fronts help
Marine lab scientists had predicted the winter season could help get rid of toxic red tide blooms along the coastline because colder temperatures help slow bloom growth and cold front winds can push red tide away from the shore.
Dr. Richard Bartleson, with the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, said it may be a little premature to say the red tide bloom is gone, but it’s “looking better.”
“We haven’t been seeing any red tide since December,” he said, but there isn’t much off shore sampling going on.
Still, off shore satellite images also show not much is going on.
The few off shore sampling sites that have been collected show no red tide, he said, except for a medium concentration south off Collier County.
What’s helping are the cold fronts. Cold temperatures slow growth down, but remember, blooms typically begin in November, Bartleson said, so cold weather is not the savior. It’s the storm fronts with high winds that break up the concentrations and disperse red tide until it’s of little significance.
“We had some recent high concentrations, so we can’t really say it’s over. One day satellites show nothing. The next day it may show a huge patch that may have been underneath the surface layer,” said Bartleson. “But it’s definitely looking better for us. Nobody’s been reporting any respiratory problems.”
ABC 7 WWSB’s John Scalzi is predicting another cold front after a brief warm up this weekend.
“Monday the skies will clear a bit and rain chances diminish as the front dissipates. On Tuesday another front will approach and behave in a similar manner to the weekend front. It will also stall but perhaps a little further to the south,” he wrote online Thursday.
Venice Council action
On Tuesday, City of Venice leaders will consider passing a resolution in support of implementation of the 2010 statewide Stormwater Treatment Rule that was abandoned when former Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011. It’s believed that stormwater runoff high in nutrients is contributing to the spread of naturally occurring red tide blooms.
The 2010 rule would create a “treatment train” of options to include best practices in stormwater retention and exfiltration, support wet detention ponds and promote stormwater reuse. It also promotes low-impact design technologies like cistern systems, pervious pavements and bio-filtration.
