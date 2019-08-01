A No Swim advisory was issued shortly after noon Thursday at the North Jetty Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.
According to the advisory: The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday, July 31, were outside acceptable limits. The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.
Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA's recreational water quality standard. The next round of test results will be made available on Friday, Aug. 2, after 2 p.m.
The rapid response team from Sarasota County has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources. The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs.
Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters, may also be a contributing factor.
