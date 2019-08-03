STAFF REPORT
A No Swim advisory issued Thursday at the North Jetty Beach was lifted on Friday before noon, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.
According to the advisory: The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday and Thursday were outside acceptable limits. The beach remained open, but wading, swimming and water recreation were discouraged as long as the advisory remained in place.
Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation was removed on Friday, after additional testing found the bacteria level had dissipated.
The rapid response team from Sarasota County said the elevated bacteria levels were likely due to natural sources. Recent rainfall in the area, washing accumulated pollutants into local waters, may also have contributed to the advisory.
