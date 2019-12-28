NOKOMIS — The “No Swim” advisories issued Monday, Dec. 23, for Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach were lifted on Friday.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday morning at a satisfactory level, meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.
“Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site,” states a press released by the county on Friday afternoon. Advisory signs have been removed.
The beaches were closed to swimming due to elevated levels of enterococci bacteria found in test samples on Monday.
Officials said the the elevated bacteria levels appeared to be from natural sources such as birds and wildlife. High winds and crashing waves may have disturbed sediment, too.
Enteric bacteria can come from a variety of sources, including pet waste and wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
The local rapid response team from the city of Venice ruled out stormwater runoff, septic systems and sewage spills as a source of the bacteria.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The program provides county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at local beaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.