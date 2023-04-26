featured topical Nobody hurt in Nokomis mobile home fire STAFF REPORT Apr 26, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Everyone inside the home escaped safely, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman on the scene of a Nokomis fire Tuesday evening. PHOTO BY ROBERT SERENA Residents in Nokomis said they heard explosions during a house fire Wednesday evening. PHOTO BY ROBERT SERENA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOKOMIS — Everyone made it out of a Nokomis mobile home after it caught fire around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, The fire was at 206 Jessica Street, and residents reported hearing multiple explosions. The smoke could be seen miles away.Nokomis Fire Chief Steve Kona said the explosions were "believed to have been stored propane tanks." Nobody was injured, according to Kona.He added that the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived but they were able to attack the blaze from all sides.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Postal worker charged with money laundering, fraud City of Venice makes a 'best suburb' list Stepping down after 25 years Stepping down after 25 years Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
