Stormwater crews are making excellent progress on the Nokomis Avenue Drainage Project-Phase II in downtown Venice and are ahead of schedule, according to city officials.
The following detour or road closures are in place through Sunday, April 7:
• The 100 block of westbound West Venice Avenue, including the intersection at Nokomis Avenue, will be closed for approximately three weeks.
• Eastbound West Venice Avenue will remain open until such time one lane westbound can be reopened.
• Nokomis Avenue will be closed from West Tampa Avenue south through the westbound lanes of the West Venice Avenue intersection.
Starting Monday, April 8, expect these changes:
• Nokomis Avenue will be closed from south of the West Venice Avenue intersection (eastbound lanes will be open) to West Miami Avenue (intersection will be open).
• Nokomis Avenue will be closed from south of the West Miami Avenue intersection to Pensacola Road.
This phase is estimated to be complete in June 2019.
Beautification continuesAll shops and restaurants are open and sidewalks and parking are available throughout downtown.
Centennial Park is accessible from Nassau Street and West Tampa Avenue. Motorists may use West Tampa Avenue or West Miami Avenue to Nassau Street to access West Venice Avenue.
Crews are also finalizing the Phase I Downtown Beautification Project with the installation of tree pit aggregate, lighted midblock pedestrian crosswalks, ADA tactile surfaces, landscaping and punchlist items.
Tree pit aggregate will start being installed Monday, first on West Miami Avenue, followed by West Tampa Avenue and then Venice Avenue.
The majority of work will be Monday through Saturday, during daytime hours. However, some nighttime work will be necessary to complete the project, according to city officials.
Don’t sweat the frondsOften after transplanting, palms go through a shock period in which they can lose fronds and turn yellow or brown. The subcontractor wants to remind the public that trimming the brown fronds at this point can put the palms under even more stress.
The palms will be trimmed closer to the end of the project. They are under warranty for a year and are being monitored by the subcontractor.
No detour for Wine WalkWest Tampa, West Venice and West Miami avenues will be accessible for the Wine Walk downtown, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Most crosswalks will also be open.
