VENICE –– “The only oranges I see these days are on the back of license plates.”
That was a closing comment by Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert as she bemoaned the loss of the iconic Nokomis Groves to development.
Without any public comment, commissioners unanimously approved a proposal Wednesday to rezone the 45-acre property to a residential single-family district, which will allow four and one-half units per acre.
The non-binding development concept plan indicates 72 detached single-family homes being developed on the east side of the property and what is described as 72 paired villa homes on the west side.
“I will sadly move to approve this,” Detert said. “I’ve lived in that area for decades. It’s sad to see this go, but I think they hung on as long as they could.”
The property is located on the east and west sides of Albee Farm Road and north of Edmonson and Florence Streets.
The approval of that zoning change wasn’t the only Venice-area item on the agenda for commissioners Wednesday.
As part of an ongoing effort to improve water quality in the county, commissioners unanimously approved a $5 million budget resolution to begin the project to upgrade the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility to advanced wastewater treatment standards.
Those standards will allow for enhanced treatment of wastewater, removing more damaging nutrients from the material that are damaging to the environment.
“This is a commitment to water quality,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “It’s very important to move this forward.”
With passage of the resolution, county staff will begin the procurement process to hire a design consultant and construction manager for the project.
Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to appropriate $58,500 from park impact fees collected in Venice “… to make up for the funding gap and to serve as reimbursement towards the construction of Venezia Park,” according to a county staff memo.
Finally, commissioners unanimously denied a petition to amend the future land use map in the county’s comprehensive plan for a project called the Blackburn Enclave.
The applicants for the project were seeking to change the designation of the 27-acre parcel located south of East Venice Avenue and west of Lee Road in Venice from low density to moderate density residential to develop it into 74 residential units.
The applicant’s presentation left a lot to be desired in commissioners’ minds.
“There’s a lot of information yet to be discovered,” Cutsinger said. “That’s what I’m struggling with.”
With the denial of the proposal to amend the future land use map, commissioners did not need to consider the accompanying rezone petition for the property.
