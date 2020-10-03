NOKOMIS — An 82-year-old Nokomis man in the process of being evicted has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park, according to a news release issued by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were first called around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting inside the Palm & Pines park office at 255 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis.
When deputies arrived, they found two bystanders, Virginia Oldham and Jack Parker, attempting to detain a park resident, later identified as David Peter White, 82, in his gray Mazda SUV, which was parked next to the office, according to the arrest report.
Deputies found a 52-year-old woman dead inside the office, with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and upper torso.
Dawn Rumpf, senior vice president of Operations at Lakeshore Communities, which manages Palm & Pines, said the victim, identified as Linda Swigger, of Bradenton, had worked there since December of last year.
She also managed the Happy Haven Mobile Home Community Park in Osprey.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” Rumpf said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in the investigation.”
According to witnesses five or six shots were fired, the arrest report states. White was alone with the victim inside the park office when the shooting occurred, witnesses said.
Sarasota County Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
At Venice Regional Bayfront Health, where White was transported for further medical evaluation afterward, deputies overheard White admit, “I shot somebody,” when a nurse asked his why he was there.
Detectives learned White was in the process of being evicted from the park, according to the news release.
A black revolver and ammunition were found in his pocket at the time of his arrest.
On Friday, neighbor Rich Moesta said White “was a hell of a nice guy,” but did acknowledge White had an ongoing dispute with park management.
Other residents said they were still in shock and didn’t want to go on record about what transpired.
Wes Singleton, owner of Nokomis Barbershop next door, said he’d heard the park had allowed White to stay in the unit even though he was six months behind in lot rent. Rumpf said she could not confirm any information about an eviction.
Taped to the inside window of White’s mobile home, so passersby could read it, was a Florida Department of Children and Families letter to White, dated July 14, 2020.
The letter informed White that it had completed an adult protective investigation and determined he was not eligible for any services.
White is charged with a single count of murder. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond while the investigation continues.
It’s the second death by gunfire at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park in the past year. On Dec. 7, 2019, a man was killed by a deputy responding to a domestic violence altercation at the park.
