Cop car.JPG

SARASOTA — A 40-year-old Nokomis man driving a tractor-trailer was killed Friday afternoon when he rear-ended another truck stopped for traffic on Fruitville Road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no information about the condition of the driver of the truck hit in the rear, other than it was driven by a 47-year-old man from Myakka City.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

