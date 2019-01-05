Some Nokomis homeowners are dealing with a messy and stinky problem. After a pipe collapsed at the Palms and Pines Mobile Home Park in early December, they’ve had no choice but to welcome waste into their own backyards.
“I just need help here. I need help,” Diane Rudy, one of these homeowners in Palms and Pines, said.
Back on Dec. 19, an already faulty sewage pipe completely collapsed because of strong storms. Since then, the people who live on this street have not been able to flush their toilets or even take a shower.
They say they begged management to step in and do something, but say it wasn’t until Dec. 30 that plumbers were on site.
However, things just got worse when the workers attempted to get rid of the waste.
“They pumped gallons upon gallons of raw sewage all over the backyard, and when the puddle got too big, too high, they picked up the hose and directed it even closer to my backyard,” Rudy said.
The Palms and Pines management company, as well as the plumbing business they contracted, declined to comment.
“All they keep saying to us is ‘We’re working on it’ or ‘We’re waiting for corporate to approve something.’” Rudy said. “Meanwhile, I can’t sit in my own house cause it stinks so bad. The air conditioner is sucking in all these contaminants and bringing them into my home.”
It’s their biggest concern. Residents are dealing with more than just a horrible smell. With this raw sewage just sitting here for an extended period of time, they are being exposed to airborne contamination.
“The pipe is still not fixed, so the four of us back here are still pumping our sewage out into the ground. I mean it’s an embarrassment, and it’s such an inconvenience,” Rudy said.
The Sarasota County Department of Health has now gotten involved. They came out this week and gave management and the plumbing company 72 hours to resolve this issue. Everything must be taken care of by Saturday night, Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.