Diana Erickson

SARASOTA — The Nokomis postmaster allegedly slapped someone at a bar and drove drunk on Sunday, according to authorities.

Diana Erickson, 47, of the 300 block of Toscavilla Boulevard in Nokomis, was charged with battery, DUI and DUI with blood alcohol .15 or higher.

Erickson was allegedly at a bar in Sarasota when she got into an argument with a victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness allegedly saw Erickson slap the victim multiple times, knocking the person's glasses off.

Erickson then allegedly drove off after the battery, a report stated.

Erickson was released on a $740 bond. Her arraignment is Aug. 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments