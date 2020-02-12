NOKOMIS — Theodore "Ted" Govola likes to wax on about his flying days, mostly with his old buddies who served in the war. You get a unique perspective on life from the air, he says. It was so enthralling, he made it his living for a while, flying people on fishing expeditions along the East Coast.
Flying was just a dream when Govola first entered the military. On Nov. 11, 1944, he enlisted at a recruiting office in Pittsburgh, close to where he grew up in Glassport, Pa.
"My father, Michael Govola, was World War I Navy and I was going to be World War II Navy. I went into the recruiter's office, told them that, and they enlisted me right away," Govola said.
"They must have found something in me. They made me a clerk in a supply room," he laughs. "Then we went to Norfolk, Virginia, where they picked me out to go to radar school at Virginia Beach."
He would go on to serve as a radar specialist in the Navy at the tail end of WWII.
Cavalier days
Govola recalls the radar school was held in the biggest hotel in Virginia Beach at the time. The war was still on. But life for Govola was good and the food was great.
The Navy had conscripted the historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club for its radar school. Nearly every available space was utilized. According to local lore, the grounds were said to be so cramped that sailors used the stables as living quarters. According to VirginiaBeach.com, the hotel chefs were retained by the Navy to feed trainees.
"I always wondered why the food was excellent," Govola recalled.
After training, Govola was transferred to Samson Naval Base in New York, where he awaited orders to enter the war. Eventually, he ended up on a newly converted APD - amphibious destroyer - escort.
"We went to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base for a shakedown cruise with about a half dozen other ships to work out the kinks," Govola said. It was there that Govola learned the Japanese had surrendered and the war had ended.
He remembers the moment.
"The war was over. All the other ships in Guantanamo were firing their guns and blowing horns. It wasn't a letdown. Nobody wanted to go into action and get blown out of the sea," he said.
Decommissioned
Following the war, Govola was ordered to serve on a decommissioned ship back in Norfolk, the flag ship of the 69th Task Force.
"I remember a chief boatswain was asking for volunteers. It was a chance to get the heck out of Norfolk. My best friend, George Kluscic, from McKeesport, Pa. and I volunteered and got on this crash boat from the USS Wyoming," Govola said.
The battleship had been reconfigured as a gunnery training ship.
"It was gunnery practice. The sailors would practice shooting down gas powered wooden flying drones with 40 mm guns. The drones would run out of gas and land in the ocean and we'd take them back to the battleship. They never hit them," Govola said. "That was 'good duty.' We'd have every other weekend off, and went on leave every three weeks."
Flying bug
Following his discharge, the flying bug bit Govola. The Dravosburg Seaplane Base was across the Monogehla River near where he grew up. Govola went inside to inquire about a job. They pointed him to the Veterans Administration where Govola learned he could take flying lessons under the GI bill.
License in hand, Govola returned to the "Mon" River where he was raised, a 130-mile-long river in southwestern Pennsylvania, stretching below Pittsburgh.
He took his first flight on Aug. 27, 1946, in a Piper J3 Cub equipped with river floats.. He earned his commercial pilot's license on July 28, 1947. But he didn't do much flying.
"I went back to my job as a machine operator at Copper Weld Co. making wire for Signal Corp. A lot of that went to the army for communications during the war," Govola said. He did that for the next 30 years.
In the 1950s, he married Laura Kroll and raised four kids over the next years. In the 1960's, Govola supplemented his income when he purchased Deers Tavern, near Elizabeth, Pa., which they ran for the next 17 years. He joined the local American Legion and eventually became its president.
"I sold a lot of codfish sandwiches. I'd go through 1,000 pounds of codfish in a month," Govola said. "The restaurant was on a main road, Route 51, with steel mills close by. The top seller was a piece of codfish and a beer. I sold a lot of Iron City beer that way."
Fishing charters
A friend stopped by one day and said some friends flew together on occasion. Govola asked if he could go along on a trip.
"That is where my flying really started," Govola said. "We had a Cessna 172. Then I bought a Cessna 206 so I could fly down to the Chesapeak Bay for crab and oysters and down to Myrtle beach for 700 to 800 pounds of shrimp at a time, and also to Michigan for turtle meat or soup he sold at Deers Tavern.
Finally, his friends encouraged Govola to set up a fishing charter operation as a side business on weekends, where he'd fly people to the coast, set them up in a hotel, organize an ocean fishing charter with local fishermen, then fly customers back home.
"We'd fly to different places on the East Coast. I'd take golfers to Myrtle Beach and skiers to Vermont. I've flown over four of the five Great Lakes and down to the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. I'd take four people at a time in a seven-seat Cessna 207. I did that from 1970-79."
In 1979, Govola met his second future wife, Flora Baran. He sold the restaurant and the plane and moved to Nokomis off Laurel Road to a home on the water where he still resides. Govola's flying days were over.
Govola took a test to obtain his real estate license, specializing in selling businesses, but a recession in the early 1980s had begun. Stagflation was causing economic hardship. He couldn't sell anything, he said. Govola eventually took a job working side-by-side with "Flo" at Neilsen Research for the next 12 years, editing, transcribing and entering data from television diaries used to determine television ratings. They worked six weeks on, then six weeks off. After 18 years together, the couple decided to marry and honeymooned at Walkers Cay.
Angel Man
His wife died 10 years ago. Shortly afterward he retired.
Today, Golova's known as the "Angel Man."
"I give out these angel pins to the ladies. I've done that for quite a while," Govola said. "I'll give them to someone if they give me a smile or it looks like they need one. Sometimes they laugh. Sometimes they cry if it reminds them of someone who passed away. I've run into a few crying ladies. I cry with them. That's how it affects me … that I've done something nice."
At 93, he's still looking to pin the ladies.
"I've run into a few who said you already gave me one … almost 10 years ago. My payment is the smile I get when I give them one."
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.