A Nokomis woman was arrested after she allegedly hit a man during a scuffle in which gunshots were exchanged.
Michele Brienza, 49, was arrested Wednesday evening and faces two counts of battery. She was released on Thursday from the Sarasota County Jail on $1,000 bond.
There were several people involved at the time of the shooting, but only Brienza was arrested. Additional charges are pending, according to a Sheriff’s Office press statement, though it doesn’t say whether the charges could be leveled against Brienza or another individual with her at the time when she confronted a relative.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to a shooting in progress at 6:06 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of East Marland Court, Nokomis. They arrived to find two individuals standing in the street.
A witness said Brienza stood in front of his home yelling and screaming profanities, calling for Carmen Petrikis — Brienza’s daughter’s grandmother — to come outside and fight her.
A man went outside to calm her down but Brienza allegedly struck the man in the head.
The man told authorities he saw someone pointing a firearm at him but that person’s name is blacked out in the report. The man pulled his own legally concealed firearm and fired one shot, missing his target.
The shooter fired several times, striking the victim one time in the abdomen. He retreated back into the house.
The victim, whose name was blacked out in the report, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Prior to her arrest, Brienza told deputies she came over to the residence angry and yelling for Petrikis to come out to the residence and fight her. She admitted to striking the victim in the face during the altercation because he was “being mouthy” with her.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900, or with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.
