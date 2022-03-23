For Terrence Conlon and his mother, Miriam “Muffy” Conlon, their first-time visit to the Suncoast took on an added mission: experience firsthand the vision of their namesake, John Nolen, who designed Venice nearly a century ago.
Born in 1869, Nolen became one of the foremost leaders of the city-garden concept of landscape design that was widely popular in America at the turn of the 20th Century.
He was hired in 1925 by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to design the City of Venice. His plan for the city remains as one of the best examples of his work and still sets the standard for New Urbanism and city planning today.
“I don’t remember him since I was only three years old when he died,” said Muffy, Nolen’s granddaughter, who is an assistant judge in Montpelier, Vermont.
She said her father didn’t talk much about her grandfather’s work since he worked in the wool business in Boston. She does have fond memories of her beloved Nana, however, who was Nolen’s widow and lived near their home in Canton, Massachusetts.
She also learned about his work from Nolen’s oldest son, John Nolen, Jr., who worked with his father in the urban design business.
“Even though Uncle Jack lived in Washington, D.C., he would come to visit his mother and he made us aware of his father’s accomplishments.”
Terrence, who is Muffy’s son, said he also learned a little about his great-grandfather growing up. It was while attending graduate school in Madison, Wisconsin, however, that he came to realize the impact his forbear had on American landscape design.
“I was at a party where there were some landscape architects,” he said, “and I mentioned that I had an ancestor who did stuff like that. When I mentioned who he was, they reminded me there is a street named John Nolen Drive in Madison since he did some consulting work there. Before that, I thought he was just a local, New England planner.”
The family has visited other cities like Mariemont, Ohio, that were also designed by Nolen. Their time spent on the Suncoast was their first, however, and studying what Nolen planned here provided greater insight to what he accomplished during his career.
In addition to exploring Venice, armed with a copy of Nolen’s plan for the city, they also were given a historic tour and took advantage of Dr. Bruce Stephenson’s walking tour of the nature trails and pocket parks that Nolen included in his design for Venice.
And what did they find most impressive about their time spent in Venice?
“The neighborhoods, the pocket parks, and all of those beautiful houses that went up in 1927,” Muffy said. “The downtown seems very alive, perfect for tourists and probably for residents as well. It has a local Publix within walking distance, as well as lots of boutique stores, so it’s a nice combination.
“It’s a very comfortable place to walk. And with the exception of the condominiums along the beach, no giant high-rises.”
Muffy added that she learned more about her grandfather’s work while in Venice than what she learned growing up.
Terrance said he found the historic architecture very stunning and beautiful.
“Of course, I never knew him. But from what I’ve read about his work, and from what I’ve learned about New Urbanism, the city of Venice seems very much in line with his thinking.
“What I like is the roads are continuous; there aren’t many cul-de-sacs. There is through traffic, but there’s not much traffic at all. As a bike commuter, you really don’t need bike lanes here. And there are multiple ways to get someplace.”
When asked if there was anything left on the wish list from their visit, Muffy replied with a response to which a lot of Venetians can relate: “I only wish that I had known him.”
