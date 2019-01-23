The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged an 18-year-old Nokomis man with obstruction after he fled from deputies, jumped into a lake to avoid being arrested and had to be rescued by first responders.
On Friday, just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to suspicious activity near the intersection of Burnt Branch Circle and Greystone Lane, in Sarasota. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Richard Garay, who was entering a van parked alongside the road.
As deputies attempted to talk to Garay, he quickly fled and jumped into a nearby lake.
An Aviation Unit responded to assist deputies and captured video, which showed Garay swim to the middle of the lake and then struggle to stay above water.
Deputies entered the lake and brought Garay back to safety.
He later admitted he was unable to swim but went into the lake to avoid being arrested on several outstanding warrants.
“The safety of our citizens is a priority, regardless of circumstance,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “These deputies acted quickly and selflessly to render aid to someone who has a complete disregard for law enforcement. Unfortunately, incidents like this happen all too often, but this is what we train for.”
Garay, of the 400 block of Ravenna St., is charged with obstruction without violence and contempt of court for the outstanding warrants. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.
Video from the rescue can be viewed on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel by visiting YouTube.com/SarasotaSheriff.
