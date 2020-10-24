VENICE — You can’t say Katherine Norman doesn’t aim high.
She chose as her target in her first run for office not just an incumbent state senator — but someone who also happens to be the chair of the Florida Republican Party.
Joe Gruters is also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
So much so, Norman believes, that he’s out of touch with his constituents.
She said she was “confused, shocked and appalled” by his voting record and thinks he was counting on complacency among voters in his bid for re-election.
She said she got political after the 2016 election but hadn’t planned to be a candidate. Yet here she is, seeking to be elected in Senate District 23, representing Sarasota County and the western half of Charlotte County.
The Florida Democratic Party had a goal of contesting all the races for legislative seats this year but Norman said she doesn’t really consider herself a Democrat and would prefer not to have a party label.
Having one party largely in control of the state isn’t healthy, she said, in part because the majority party is the gatekeeper for bills to get considered.
“I think it’s good to have a choice,” she said.
What really got her involved, she said, was the county’s long delay in paving a section of Myrtle Avenue in Sarasota near Booker High School that had been funded.
“Fugitive” dust from the unpaved road contributed to a rate of asthma cases in the are four times higher than the county average, she said.
It’s both a health care issue and a racial injustice issue, she said.
She expressed concern about how the Legislature has taken away from counties the authority to adopt local regulations on things such as sunscreen and single-use straws.
The argument is the need for uniformity, she said, but local jurisdictions know better what their needs are.
Distrust of career politicians has risen, Norman said, so it’s important to bring back trust and humanity. That’s been missing in the response to COVID-19, she said, whose effects will be felt “for generations,” she said, in employment, the environment and law enforcement.
She said in college in New York, she interned with the Civilian Complaint Review Board and heard the same complaints about law enforcement that have made news over the last several months.
Calls to defund law enforcement aren’t based in opposition to law and order, she said, but arise out of the belief that other agencies — such as ones providing mental health services — can have a role in crisis management. It could make policing safer for officers as well, she said.
Norman said she’s a supporter of the Florida Climate and Economic Defense Initiative that, among other things, calls for a ban on fracking and offshore drilling; greater reliance on green technology; universal background checks on gun purchases; and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
As a representative, however, she said she would vote in line with her constituents, not her party, if there were a conflict.
