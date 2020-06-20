VNroad062020

Final repairs to a section of N. Casey Key Road were made Wednesday. A recent storm created holes in the road on June 8.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

CASEY KEY — Emergency repairs on the public portion of the 700 block of North Casey Key Road are complete.

Stormy weather created a hole in the roadway on June 8, closing down the 700-500 block stretch of roadway.

It took three days before Sarasota County Public Works Department was able to fully open both lanes with a temporary solution of rubble rip rap and grout fill, allowing emergency services and residential vehicular access.

But on June 15, Public Works staff discovered a new hole in the southbound lane just north of a pre-existing repair made last year. It was filled with “flowable fill,” a mixture of Portland cement and stone.

By June 16, the southbound lane was repaved and restored for vehicular traffic. The northbound lane was paved and restored the next day, reopening both lanes of traffic.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments