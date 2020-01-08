NOKOMIS — The final Food Truck Rally of the year will take place Friday at the North Jetty.
It’s the last of three monthly events held November through January, sponsored by the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
The family friendly event, with free face painting for kids and yard games, will feature 13 food truck vendors. Food will cover everything from BBQ, to Mexican tacos, Korean BBQ, deli type food, pretzel and ice cream trucks. Admission is free. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
Three large light towers will keep the food flowing after twilight. A live band will provide entertainment.
It happens near the newly renovated North Jetty playground, offering more child friendly activities.
Parks Manager Aaron Carson said he expects around 1,500 people will attend, but that could rise to 2,000 at this time of year.
“Arrive early because we are expecting a big crowd,” he said.
The North Jetty address is 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis.
“It’s just kind of a community event that turned out so well last year we said we’d do it again with the same format this year,” Carson said. “We’ve had a lot of great feedback and a lot of success so far this year.”
