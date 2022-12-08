Cordell Jeter, left, accepts a congratulatory handshake from Ringling College President Larry R. Thompson after his company, EcoRover, received the 2022 Innovation by Creative Design Award, presented by Pete Petersen Thursday.
SARASOTA — More than 450 Sarasota County business people took a break from work Thursday to meet for lunch at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota and honor the latest recipients of Economic Development Corporation honors.
The organization's design award went to a North Port manufacturer of all-terrain chairs for the handicapped, while a longtime EDC board member received its leadership award.
The annual luncheon had been postponed from Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Ian, which was the subject of a video at the beginning of the event.
In it, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said that things have largely returned to normal in North County but South County "is still hurting."
Providing an annual report for the EDC, Chief Operating Officer Erin Silk said that business losses in the county from the storm are an estimated $50 million, with 300 employees temporarily or permanently laid off.
The organization set up a call center to reach out to businesses to urge them to participate in a post-storm damage assessment survey and sent 26,000 postcards out as a reminder, she said.
That was on top of serving its regular mission of enticing people to start a business in the county or relocate one here.
It worked with 80 businesses that grew or relocated this year, she said, including 10 that launched, bringing an estimated $21 million in wages and $24 million in capital investment.
But it was established businesses that were in the running for the Ringling College Innovation by Creative Design Award.
The three nominees were:
• S-One Holdings, which is manufacturing product labels and packing that is recyclable and compostable but shelf stable, so it won't degrade until it's supposed to, according to Vice President TJ Toce.
• Cruise Car, which builds made-to-order utility carts — golf carts for everywhere but the golf course, co-owner Adam Sulimirski said. The company can turn out 4,000 carts a month for customers, including the military, resorts, airport and universities, he said.
• EcoRover, a North Port-based company that manufactures all-terrain, battery-powered "track" chairs offering mobility over rough or uneven ground to people who use a wheelchair.
Founder Cordell Jeter, a paraplegic since a car crash in 1988, said his goal is to have a chair everywhere that provides scooters for the public.
After a panel discussion among the three company representatives led by Ringling College President Larry R. Thompson, Pete Petersen, CEO of advertising companies Dealers United and BuyerBridge, and a prior winner of the award, announced that this year's winner was EcoRover.
"I really was not expecting this," Jeter said.
He had said during the panel discussion that when the project launched at a county beach, no one showed up, leaving him and his wife to wonder whether, having invested their life savings, they'd have enough money for gas to get home.
But then a woman stopped and asked about the chair. After he explained it, she gave him a deposit for using it — "we had gas money," he said — and then left.
When she returned, she said that she and her family were in town visiting her father but they'd left him home when they went to the beach because he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — Lou Gehrig's disease. With the EcoRover available, however, he could — and did — join them.
The EDC recognition is "just the seed of something huge to grow," he said.
Also recognized Thursday was Rob Lane, of accounting firm Kerkering Barberio, who received the 2022 Clyde Nixon Leadership Award.
A founding EDC board member and former board chair, he was also a founding member of the Bay Park Conservancy and has been active in the United Way and other nonprofits.
The award is presented to a county business leader deemed to embody the personal and business values of Nixon, who was the chair of Sun Hydraulics Corporation until he passed away in 2007.
Lane said it was a "tremendous honor" to receive an award named for his friend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.