EDC Jeter award

Cordell Jeter, left, accepts a congratulatory handshake from Ringling College President Larry R. Thompson after his company, EcoRover, received the 2022 Innovation by Creative Design Award, presented by Pete Petersen Thursday.

SARASOTA — More than 450 Sarasota County business people took a break from work Thursday to meet for lunch at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota and honor the latest recipients of Economic Development Corporation honors.

The organization's design award went to a North Port manufacturer of all-terrain chairs for the handicapped, while a longtime EDC board member received its leadership award.


EDC Jeter reax

Cordell Jeter reacts to his company, EcoRover, winning the Ringling College Innovation by Creative Design Award.
EDC Lane

Rob Lane, left, recipient of the EDC’s 2022 Clyde Nixon Leadership Award, expresses his gratitude for the honor, presented by Jared Motzenbecker.
