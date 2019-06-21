NORTH PORT — Mayor Chris Hanks has filed for the Sarasota County Commission.
“I am seeking the District 3 seat,” Hanks said late Tuesday. “Our representation in South Sarasota County has been abysmal.”
Hanks was first elected to the City Commission of North Port in November 2016.
He said it has been an honor to serve on the City Commission “but there is much more that needs to be done to serve the residents of our community. There has never been representation from here sitting in the county seat since its inception since 1959. It is high time.”
The seat is currently held by Nancy Detert, who hails from Venice.
With filing, Hanks is not required to leave the City Commission until 2020.
He is a native of Arkansas and has a wife, Melinda and three sons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.