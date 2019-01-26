The North Port City Commission agreed to help fund improvements to River Road at its meeting Tuesday night.
In an unanimous vote, the commission agreed to spend up to $6 million over the next three years to fund the widening of the road from two to four lanes between U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway.
The city’s payments will amount to about one-third of the project cost, with Sarasota County paying the remainder.
Before approving the agreement, the city inserted language that, in the event the county receives additional sources of income for the project, North Port’s portion would be reduced.
The city’s funds would come from city-imposed transportation impact fees from the development within the West Villages Improvement District.
The city will make an initial $2 million payment within 90 days and annual $2 million payments thereafter.
Earlier in the meeting, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines cited the River Road project as one of the priorities for the county.
“I don’t see River Road as a simple widening project,” he told the commission. “Rather, I want to be a gateway into the city. Scenic. Like Sumter Boulevard is now.”
