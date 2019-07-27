Four years ago, at 19, Cory Hutchinson became the youngest candidate to run for North Port City Commission. He lost.
Now 23, Hutchinson is vying for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission in 2020.
Hutchinson said the need for South County residents to receive fair and equal representation on the commission encouraged him to file for the District 3 seat.
“North Port has not been getting same treatment,” he said. “People on the commission need to care about our goals.”
The seat is currently held by former state Sen. Nancy Detert, who hails from Venice.
Hutchinson said his objectives include working with government, business and community leaders to lower housing costs and create better-paying jobs in South County.
“I want to make sure everybody has good jobs,” Hutchinson said, “so that they can afford housing and improve the quality of life for their families.”
Hutchinson is not the only North Port resident in the race.
Mayor Chris Hanks has also filed for the District 3 seat, noting that North Port’s representation on the commission “has been abysmal.”
Hutchinson, who was born in Sarasota and moved to North Port with his family when he was 4, serves as the chair for the North Port Charter Review Board.
He is also the president of Holly’s Hope, a nonprofit organization that works to end the stigma surrounding mental health.
