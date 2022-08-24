NORTH PORT — Usually it’s a beach or a riverbank.
But in North Port, new construction sites can yield up fossils literally a million years old.
Problems come when treasure hunters trespass.
A man was arrested this month while fossil searching in Wellen Park. Police report the man “appeared to be hunting for shark teeth in the large and hazardous quarry” that workers had dug for storm drainage in the Downtown Wellen Park district.
The entire 680-acre parcel was posted with signs and cameras, as treasure-seekers of another sort had been pilfering workers’ belongings, according to reports.
The city had similar issues in its Myakkahatchee Creek, a snaking waterway in North Port where looting is common.
In 2019, authorities chased culprits digging holes, suggesting illegal looting of human artifacts, according to experts in the trade or those hunting crooked ones. But whoever did the digging and what exactly was going on remained a mystery. And until Florida declared it a historic site, divers had looted the city’s Warm Mineral Springs of native artifacts.
Fossil hunting is popular in Florida. Doing so on private land is not legal.
“Fossil hunters be aware that those digging in or even walking around posted construction areas in Wellen Park will be subject to felony trespassing charges. Yikes,” North Port police posted on social media.
“The property owner looks for us to enforce the law,” North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
The Venice man arrested in Wellen Park faces felony trespassing charges. He also had a glass pipe and meth in his pockets, police said, doubling down on his troubles.
Still, a rare fossil gives hunters a certain thrill, akin to panning gold, said Jeffrey Heim, a Tampa fossil hunter severely injured when an alligator attacked him in the murky Myakka River in 2021.
Heim until then had enjoyed hunting fossils alongside wild animals but “learned a lot more, what it feels to be inside their mouths,” he told a Tampa television reporter.
Escaping that experience with head staples, Heim pursued his shrkco.com, a platform for jewelry, apparel and information. A portion of sales is returned to help save living sharks, he added. But trespassing to find a treasure, he said, “will cause issues, ruins it for everyone else.”
Still, Heim said, some compromise is needed, as select shark fossils can reach back 25 million-50 million years — time travel in a glass jar. And Venice is the acknowledged shark tooth capital of the world, he added.
“Don’t we kind of want to look for a way to preserve history?” he asked.
