SARASOTA — With a unanimous recommendation of approval Thursday from the Sarasota County Planning Commission, the proposed North River Marketplace moves to the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
The area is at the southeast corner of North River Road and East Venice Avenue just off Interstate 75 exit 191.
The development proposal contains a critical area plan for 192 acres, including and surrounding the actual subject property, a comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning petition.
The actual development on the 51.52 acres closest to the intersection would contain up to 285 residential multifamily dwelling units and 110,000 square feet of commercial space, according to plans submitted to Sarasota County.
Hazeltine Nurseries bounds the proposed development to the south and west.
Even though the planning commissioners granted approval, both attorneys Bill Merrill, representing the applicant, and Jeff Boone, representing a neighboring property owner, said that they had “a lot of work to do” in the next two weeks.
It goes before the County Commission on Jan. 31.
The attorneys acknowledged “minor tweaks” are needed for the plan to satisfy concerns from Boone’s client.
“This will be beneficial to my client,” Boone said. “But the critical area plan will put conditions on his property.”
Attorney Charlie Baily, representing the owner of the 5-acre property across East Venice Avenue at the northwest corner of the intersection, won a change to the proposal from the commission.
Originally, county staff was proposing an office/multifamily residential designation for the property, but at Bailey’s behest, commissioners amended the plan to include it as part of the Village II commercial center designation for the larger parcel.
“Clearly, you can’t do residential on this parcel,” Bailey said.
A couple of residents from the nearby Stonewalk development appeared at the meeting, asking for better buffers from the commercial development. Ray Westbrook voiced concerns about the impact on the nearby Myakka River.
Everett Farrell, a county planner, noted the presence of several vacant properties between the commercial center and Stonewalk and that buffering would be considered when those properties came in for rezoning.
As to the Myakka River, Farrell noted the property was not part of the Myakka River Protection Zone and would not impact the river.
Merrill said the subject property was 3,500 feet away from the river while the 7-Eleven to the north was 1,700 feet from the river.
Planning Commission Chairman Justin Taylor concluded the discussion.
“I grew up along the Myakka River and drive River Road every day," Taylor said. "I think this is going to be a fantastic addition to our community.”
