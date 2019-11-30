NORTH VENICE — The contractor for the city’s Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing Projects is scheduled to begin installation of the final layer of asphalt on streets in North Venice next week, weather permitting.
During the nighttime/overnight hours on Monday, Dec. 2, crews are scheduled to pave Technology Drive and Morse Court.
During the nighttime/overnight hours on Tuesday, Dec. 3, crews are scheduled to pave Bluegrass Court, Hostetler Court and a portion of Triple Diamond Boulevard.
Motorists should expect delays for equipment to pass and are urged to move vehicles from in or near the work zone.
The contractor then anticipates moving to Bird Bay Drive South to mill and resurface the road during daytime hours.
This work is expected to occur later next week. Crews will also be repairing manholes throughout North Venice during daytime hours.
Improvements on Pinebrook Way, Sleepy Hollow Road and surrounding streets will occur later in the project.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
