VENICE — Pat Neal had answers to the objections raised by people opposing the shopping center he wants to build on Laurel Road, but it’s unlikely he made any converts Tuesday afternoon.
Neal, his consultants and his attorney met with a roomful of the site’s neighbors at the Venetian Golf & River Club (VGRC) to discuss the project, with nearly 200 more people watching online.
The main entrance to the center would be directly across Laurel Road from the entrance to the community.
Neal began by reminding everyone he had first presented the concept in 2017 but hadn’t pursued it then. An amenity such as a shopping center is a common addition to his communities, he said.
This one would be part of the Milano planned unit development (PUD), which encompasses several communities, he said.
The anchor would be a Publix supermarket, though Neal said Publix had asked him not to announce a new store for the Venice area.
The presence of two other Publix stores within 3 miles is one of the objections to the shopping center, which would also include a restaurant on an outparcel.
Neal said that other chains weren’t right for the demographics of the area, which he called the “center of the universe for where a grocery store is going to be.”
Publix looks for sites where there are at least 6,000 homes to be served, he said. About 7,000 are under construction or planned for North Venice.
“We think Publix is the great store of Florida,” he said.
Several in the audience said that in getting previous approvals, Neal’s applications had stated that no commercial development was planned in the PUD., However, the city code allows up to 5% of the land in a PUD to be commercial, he said.
The impact on traffic generated the most comments and questions.
Neal is trying to work out an agreement with Sarasota County, which owns Laurel Road, for his company to widen it to four lanes. He said he hopes to come to terms on a deal that would have the road finished before or contemporaneously with the shopping center.
A rough timeline for that, he said, would be approval by the City Council late summer or fall; construction beginning next spring; and work being completed in early 2024.
Though residents of the area want the road widened, they foresee worsened traffic congestion regardless.
In particular, VGRC residents expressed concern about being able to turn left out of their community to get to Jacaranda Boulevard.
Neal said there would be a light at their entrance, if Sarasota County determines one is needed, but even without one the widened road would be an improvement because three or four cars would fit in the median.
The long axis of the property fronts Laurel Road, traffic engineer Frank Domingo said, so that’s the appropriate location for the main entrance, not Jacaranda Boulevard, as some audience members urged.
Others asked why the property couldn’t be used for residential development, like the rest of the PUD.
It’s not a suitable site for residential, he said, with attorney Jeff Boone adding that the city prefers commercial uses in a PUD be put at an intersection.
No one spoke in favor of the project, while several attendees said they planned to continue to oppose it.
In response, Neal pointed out that he’s undefeated in getting projects approved, though sometimes it takes going to court.
“Everybody knows that for the most part development gets approved in our state,” he said.
