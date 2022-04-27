The only things missing from Asolo Rep’s opening night of its world premier of “Knoxville” were the search lights.
Theatergoers clad in glittering dresses, tailored suits and sports coats, casual clothes and one set of jeans filled the Mertz Theatre for Saturday night’s opening of the long-awaited, pandemic-delayed debut of a coming of age story that was so much more.
“A Death in the Family,” penned by James Agee, was the inspiration for “Knoxville.” It grabbed the attention of then 20-something Frank Galati. While Galati’s career grew and blossomed from academia to Broadway, so did the story, which was edited and adapted and would eventually gain music.
While “Knoxville” was percolating, so was Galati’s career as teacher, director, Tony Award-winner (the Steppenwolf production of “The Grapes of Wrath”), Oscar nominee for the screenplay (with Lawrence Kasdan) of “The Accidental Tourist,” induction into American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2000, and since a move to Sarasota, nine seasons at Asolo Rep.
There, he has directed such shows as “Rhinoceros,” “1772,” “My Fair Lady,” and “Twelve Angry Men.”
The depth and breadth of his background and the birth of “Knoxville” embellished with music by the equally talented Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, plus an army of techies to provide set, lighting, sound, costumes and more was more than a fine beginning.
The musical team also has its share of Oscars, Tonys, Golden Globes and Grammys.
A cast heavy with Broadway and similar professional experience, plus musicians their equal, was one more hint that once again, the Mertz stage might be the site of a show destined for the Great White Way and more.
Back lighting and projections illustrate time of day and mood. Moveable furnishings and doorways plus roving musicians further gift the audience with a thoroughly planned period appropriate setting for what might otherwise be a simple coming-of-age story.
It is not.
Direction (also by Galati), cast and crew complete what is one of the finest productions to be seen here on the Cultural Coast. Perhaps it was the extra polish added during nearly two years of pandemic delays, but this show is destined for more.
Jack Casey, the youngest member of the cast, portrays young Rufus Follett, who is 6 while the actor’s actual age seems to be a secret, even on Google and on his personal website.
Whatever his age, this short kid is tall on talent.
But then so is the rest of the cast, from Jason Danieley as author James Agee to Hannah Elless as Mary Follett; Ellen Harvey as Aunt Hannah; Natalie Venetia Belcon as Jessie; Paul Alexander Nolan as Jay Follet; William Parry as Joel; Sarah Aili as Sally;
Nathan Salstone as Andrew Lynch, cajon, egg shaker, guitar; Joel Waggoner as Ralph Follet/accordian; Abigail Stephenson as Victoria; and Scott Wakefield as Man at the Scene.
While nameless, even the man at the scene was an important role in this production.
So were the musicians who played multiple instruments and did not simply sit in the back area of stage.
As actors and musicians have multiple roles and even instruments, so do set and light undergo simple changes to move the story of the Follet family along.
The era is just after the turn of the century. Women’s skirts are long but soon will be much shorter. Cars are beginning to replace horses and buggies.
Mary Follet, mother of young Rufus, is Catholic. Her husband and father-in-law both seem to have a bottle-based interest that leads to troubled waters.
Yet “Nashville” is so much more in word and song and characters. It began as a Pulitzer-winning story by Agee but Galati, Flaherty, Ahrens and the entire creative team at the Asolo made it so much more.
There was even help from the pandemic, which delayed its opening and provided two additional years of development.
It shows — in a good way.
When the last song was sung and the story had come to a close, the audience stood and applauded — for longer than usual.
See it for yourself.
The World premier of “Knoxville” Plays through May 11 in the Mertz Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
For tickets, visit asolo.org or call the box office at 941-351-8000.
