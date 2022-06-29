“You are doing a great job,” Olga Ritzki told the group of literacy volunteers at their annual luncheon and meeting.

Olga’s husband, a college professor who speaks five languages, is learning English with a south county tutor.

Students talked about reasons for learning English, including wanting to work, get a driver’s license and becoming citizens of the United States.

They told stories of not being able to order food at a restaurant.

“Even though I pointed with my finger, the waitress didn’t understand me.”

They mentioned being home alone and having a panic attack when the phone rang and not being able to answer it. Most stories included humor.

Literacy staff includes Kimberly Pike, who runs the tech lab at the Shannon Staub North Port Library. In 2022, people new to the USA need to learn to use a smart phone.

They need computer literacy to be able to take o line literacy classes. Getting a library card takes knowing English. How about needing to order fast food at a kiosk?

The Literacy Volunteers of South County service immigrants from nearly 52 countries, including Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China and the Ukraine.

They need volunteers who can commit to one or two hours a week and meet at the North Port and Venice libraries.


For North Port, call 941-861-1320, and for Venice, call 941-861-1352.

Tutors and students develop friendly relationships. At the luncheon, there was a lot of laughter sharing successes and stories. Thank you, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Paddy Padmanabhan, the president of the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.

He is committed to making programs run smoothly and new residents learning English. He wants everyone who needs help gets help.

He recruits volunteers and makes sure programs run efficiently and offers classes at various times and dates. He encourages volunteers to create programs that focus on conversational English.

Paddy also is a board member of the Venice Lion’s Club. He organizes them sending notes to seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He works on the annual fashion show.

He is committed to community service.

Paddy is friendly and welcoming. His enthusiasm is contagious. He is a man of action and a leader who gets things done.

Paddy Padmanabhan is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her ar franvalencic@comcast.net.

