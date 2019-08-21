By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Venice-area public schools are part of the Sarasota County School District but their students aren’t particularly representative of it and they’re nothing like the school population statewide.
The Florida Department of Education recently released state, district and school report cards that show the 2018-19 makeup of student populations.
The state had nearly 2.9 million students in 4,004 traditional (3,347) and charter (657) public schools in 2018-19.
A little more than one-third of those students — 37.4% — were white, while 33.9% were Hispanic, 21.9% were African-American, 3.6% were multi-race and 2.8% were Asian.
Male students outnumbered female students 51.4%-48.6%.
The gender mix is almost exactly the same in Sarasota County: 51.3% males, 48.7% females. And males are in the majority in six of the 10 Venice-area public schools, with a high of 63.3% at SKY Academy Venice.
In two — Venice Elementary and Venice High — it’s 50/50 male/female, while at Island Village Montessori (48.2%-51.8%) and Student Leadership Academy (49.4%-50.6%) females are the majority.
Demographically, however, the district is more homogeneous than the state and the schools are even less diverse.
Of the 43,119 students in county schools in 2018-19, 62.4% were white, 20.9% were Hispanic, 8.2% were African-American, 5.7% were multi-race and 2.5 percent were Asian.
Locally, only Pine View School (66.6%) had a population that was less than 75% white.
Four schools — Venice Elementary (80.7%), Venice High (82.3%), SKY Academy Venice (83.1%) and Taylor Ranch Elementary (83.6%) were more than 80% white.
Six schools — Garden Elementary, Island Village, SKY, Student Leadership, Taylor Ranch and Venice Elementary — showed an African-American population percentage of zero.
The Hispanic population ranged from a low of 9.5% at Venice High to 15.3% at Island Village.
Only Pine View (14.5%), Laurel Nokomis (3.4%) and Venice Elementary (2.6%) had an Asian population higher than the county number. The percentage of Asian population reported at Island Village, SKY, Student Leadership and Taylor Ranch was zero.
Nine out of 10 schools reported having multi-race students, in a range from 4.3% at Taylor Ranch to 7.1% at Pine View.
SKY reported a multi-race population of zero percent but had the highest percentage of students in demographic subgroups smaller than 10 students — 7.3%. Five schools reported less than 1%.
The district tracks American Indian/Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students but no school separately reported any students in either group. Districtwide they make up only 0.1% and 0.2% of the student population, respectively.
In the city of Venice, minorities make up less than 5% of the population, with Hispanics and Latinos the larger group, at 2.3% of the population, followed by Asians (1.7%) and African-Americans (1%).
