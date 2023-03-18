SARASOTA — Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) Music Mondays series features performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers and conductors.
Hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt, the program continues through March 27. The afternoon sessions are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto. Single-day tickets are available at the door for $10.
• March 20: Catherine Wethington, rising star of a new generation of American coloratura sopranos, has dazzled audiences in North America and Europe with her “sumptuous coloratura and otherworldly pianissimi”
• March 27: With his orchestral playing praised as “a rock-solid foundation” and his solo playing described as being “remarkable for both its solid and its delicacy,” Aaron Tindall is the principal tubist of the Sarasota Orchestra and the associate professor of tuba and euphonium at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.
In the summers he teaches at the Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he also serves as principal tuba with the EMF Festival Orchestra.
Tindall is a frequent soloist, guest artist/clinician, and orchestral tubist throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.
About SILL
The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) is a non-profit organization that offers an expert lecture series to provide information on and discussion of the arts and contemporary global issues. SILL is guided by an all-volunteer board committed to modest pricing and enhanced outreach.Visit sillsarasota.org.
