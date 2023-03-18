SARASOTA — Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) Music Mondays series features performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers and conductors.

Hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt, the program continues through March 27. The afternoon sessions are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto. Single-day tickets are available at the door for $10.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments