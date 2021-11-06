The Venice Gondolier was published weekly on Fridays when it first went to press on March 6, 1946. The front-page news in the Nov. 8 edition was about the sizable crowd expected at the upcoming Armistice Day Air Show, to be held at the newly opened Venice Airport. Admission to the Nov. 11 airshow was free with tickets for the barbecue selling for $1 each.
The city had only recently been granted use of the former Venice Army Air Base. Planned activities at the airshow included small airplane exhibitions, a dead-stick landing contest, air races, acrobatic flying and bomb dropping. A dance was to be held, beginning at 9 p.m., in the KMI gymnasium (today’s Venice Theatre).
Harry Smith, Venice agent for the Seaboard Airline Railroad, announced that beginning Dec. 12, the northbound morning train would leave the station at 8 a.m. instead of 6:45 a.m., arriving in Tampa in plenty of time to connect with the Silver Meteor streamliner to the north. The following day, the train from Tampa would begin arriving in Venice 20 minutes early at 5:20 p.m.
In city court the previous Monday, Mayor Clyde Higel dismissed with a warning a local youth for discharging a firearm within the city limits. The bullet apparently struck a neighbor’s house in the Edgewood District. Another youth pleaded guilty to running a stop sign at the corner of Venice Avenue and the Tamiami Trail. And two “negroes,” Kendrick Amons and Annabelle Baxter, were fined $15 and $10 respectively on a charge of disorderly conduct. They were arrested by night officer Herb Hanchey after “an argument that reached the slapping stage.”
Digital copies of the Venice Gondolier newspaper can be accessed for an annual subscription by visiting: venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.