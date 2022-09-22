Local law enforcement night at NOVA

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman talks to NOVA Republican Club members as North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche, Longboat Key Police Chief George Turner, Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill, and State Attorney Ed Brodsky look on.

VENICE — The Nokomis Osprey Venice Area, or NOVA, Republican Club honored local law enforcement agencies during a Tuesday night meeting.

"You guys do a great job," NOVA President Frank Patti said to the law enforcement present.

NOVA meeting

