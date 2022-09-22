VENICE — The Nokomis Osprey Venice Area, or NOVA, Republican Club honored local law enforcement agencies during a Tuesday night meeting.
"You guys do a great job," NOVA President Frank Patti said to the law enforcement present.
NOVA members stood up and clapped for the chiefs and top officers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Venice police, North Port police, Sarasota police and Longboat Key police in attendance.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman commented on the relationship between local agencies and how his office has deputized nearly 100 police officers to help with crime across jurisdictions.
"Criminals don't know jurisdictional boundaries," he said and mentioned criminals were even testing where those boundaries were.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison added the county was good about bringing law enforcement together.
"When someone is in need, we will all be there together," Garrison said.
While the crime rate isn't big in the area, Hoffman said it was still "a very dangerous profession" and mentioned the recent officer-involved shootings and murder suicide in South Venice.
"We do have crime here," he said.
He said the area and Florida as a whole was reaping the benefits from Gov. Ron DeSantis and has recently sworn in deputies from states like New Jersey and New York.
After some opening comments, the attendees were able to ask questions regarding law enforcement in the county.
Members were concerned about recreational marijuana and illegal immigrants.
Someone asked about recreational weed and if the agencies were teaching students about the dangers of drugs.
Hoffman said the local departments were no longer in schools since the creation of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department. However, he did mention the sheriff's office involvement in youth programs.
While marijuana might not seem harmful, Hoffman said it leads to other drug use.
In regards to drug use, Hoffman said the jail had programs to help low-crime offenders break the cycle.
"Not going to arrest our way out of addiction and mental illness," he said.
He said by helping those in the jail, it also helps the other local police agencies.
Another member asked about illegal immigrants coming in through the airports.
"I don't think we've seen an influx locally," Hoffman said.
He did mention there have been illegal immigrants in the county jail waiting for deportation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Still on the topic of immigration, someone asked if those helping illegal immigrants could be arrested, including the president of the United States.
While Hoffman joked about an arrest for President Joe Biden, he said the local agencies don't have authority to arrest anyone helping illegal immigrants no matter who it is.
Local agencies hands were tied on federal law regarding illegal immigration, he said, and that it was "frustrating for us."
He also noted the fentanyl coming across the border, which made its way across the country.
After questions and praise for the local law enforcement, Hoffman not only thanked the chiefs and officers present, but also the NOVA members.
"We can't do what we do without you," he said.
