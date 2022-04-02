SARASOTA — Kelly Kirschner, the board chair of UnidosNow, unveiled the poster announcing “NocheUnidos,” the organization’s twice COVID-delayed 10th anniversary musical celebration featuring the internationally-acclaimed Mexican folkloric group Mariachi Cobre performing with the Venice Symphony on May 20 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and on May 21 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The concert is presented by UnidosNow and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
NocheUnidos is the inaugural gala event for the local non-profit and immigrant integration organization, UnidosNow.
“The concerts are a metaphor of UnidosNow’s work in the region over the past 12 years as we seek to present an alternative to the xenophobia that is too common in our state and nation in 2022, in particular as it relates to immigrants from Latin America,” Kirschner said. “The combination of these musical groups together not only creates an amazingly rich sound, the two build upon one another in an additive way that is symbolic of how immigration is not a zero sum game.”
This unique, first-of-its-kind concert for the region will combine the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a 72-piece classical symphony.
Proceeds will benefit UnidosNow to further empower the growing number of Hispanic/Latinx community members in this region through education, integration, and civic engagement to achieve the American Dream.
Yulner Diaz’ dynamic artwork, rich in symbolism, visually conveys the metaphor and work of UnidosNow, reflecting the fusion of the new world’s emerging art forms with the old world’s creative heritage along the iconic Sarasota bayfront.
The artist’s original artwork will be auctioned on May 20 at the Van Wezel event for NocheUnidos.
Diaz attended Ringling College of Art and Design and is a passionate supporter of the spirit of unity. Born in Mexico, Diaz describes his life in Florida as the struggle of an immigrant who genuinely wants to contribute to his community.
He is honored to share his talents with UnidosNow and the area.
“UnidosNow has transformed my life, just as it transforms so many other lives of immigrant students and their families in our region,” Diaz said. “It’s my pleasure to continue to support this vital organization. My art is filled with joy. But it’s also a subtle rebuke to the xenophobia that’s washed over our country in recent times. The voices of hate try to divide us. When our voices come together, it can be powerful, emotional, good, new, and vibrant.”
Kirschner added: “We want NocheUnidos to be an annual event and a powerful reminder that immigration doesn’t destroy traditions. It helps us create new traditions as we build a better world together. That’s the spirit behind our anniversary concerts.”
Tickets for the May 20 concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota range from $30 to $120. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visit vanwezel.org/boxoffice/noche-unidos
The May 21 concert will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $33 to $96. Visit: veniceperformingartscenter.com/event/noche-unidos/
