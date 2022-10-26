“Venice Theatre was destroyed.”
That was a social media message from a Venice resident to friends on Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
Had a bomb made a direct hit on the stagehouse — that area above the stage used for scenery, lights and more — the destruction could not have been much worse.
All that remained were the girders installed in 1989 when the stagehouse was added to the 1926-era building that had served as a gymnasium and battery for the former Kentucky Military Institute winter home in Venice.
KMI was in the city from 1933 to 1970 and the school closed its Lyndon, Kentucky home permanently in 1972.
A KMI museum depicting those days was installed last year in the lobby of the Venice Centre Mall, which was built in 1926 as the San Marco Hotel and thus about the same time as the building acquired for Venice Theatre in 1973.
On Sept. 29, the morning after Ian, all that remained of the stagehouse were the girders, hanging strips of fabric and other bits and pieces of things that had been in the stagehouse for the theater’s production of “The Revolutionists.”
From outside the theater, even at the back side of the building where the largest opening existed because the 1926-era wall could not withstand the wind, other hurricane debris was more visible.
Days later, when Venice Vice Mayor Nick Pachota was in the building with the theater’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase, he was able to take photos of the extent of the devastation inflicted on the William R. Jervey Jr. Mainstage theatre by Hurricane Ian.
The theater’s ghost light remained near center stage but with a broken neck.
A new ghost light is the least of what is needed to restore the stagehouse, mainstage and back stage area. Photos by Pachota show an auditorium with seats and carpeting that appear unscathed but there was untold gallons of water that poured in most of the night of Sept. 28-29.
Some 30 Servpro workers were called in to deal with the water and potential mold as well as to somehow do something to prevent additional damage from the next rainy day or night, let alone another storm.
The aluminum had been the skin of the stagehouse covered by stucco to match the rest of the building. All of the stucco on the damaged area seems to have blown away with the addition of extensive flooding.
Almost as though someone was determined that the show would go on, one piece of scenery remained — a chandelier — still hanging above the trashed stage where “The Revolutionists” had opened on Sept. 6 and was scheduled to play through Oct. 2.
Unseen from Tampa Avenue, the chandelier could be seen from the back of the theater.
Pachota’s photos, taken once it was safe to enter the building, show still more damage to the stage area in addition to that lonely broken ghost light.
One strip of velvet and a few tatters are all that remain of the relatively new main stage curtain. Replacing that is but one more major expense as the costs mount up following Ian’s visit.
The seats appear to be in remarkably good condition, although they must have been soaked by all the water gushing in from the stagehouse opening, which was as large as the mainstage itself.
Chase said that a representative of the seating company was due to come in to estimate the damage to the seats. Despite their appearance, it is likely that many will need more than simple reupholstery.
It would take more than a blue tarp to prevent further damage from wind and rain and any other weather demons that might visit Venice. Imagine rebuilding the center of a building under cover in order to not add further damage to related areas such as the theater’s main auditorium and adjacent areas.
It will take millions of dollars to build a new and stronger stage house, to replace the gear that is needed in the stage house and more money to mend all the related areas also damaged by Ian.
Pachota said Friday the costs could go as high as $6 million. While the theater has insurance, it is unlikely that even the best policy will pay more than a token amount of the total damages.
The theater’s renovated tech center survived, as did the Raymond Center, which was earmarked for a variety of uses by Venice Theatre’s amazing education department.
The theater had already signed Sweet Sparkman to design that renovation. That proved fortunate as the firm could move right into reconstruction of the main building to get the theater back on its performing shoes sooner than what might have been possible.
Within days of the tragedy, in addition to addressing the damages and all that needed to be done to restore its main building, Venice Theatre also was well into “The Show must go on” mode.
Theater staff announced that its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” was planned to open in a new “thrust-style” theater to be housed in the Raymond Center this December. It was commissioned especially by and for Venice Theatre a quarter century ago.
Auditions for “A Christmas Carol” took place this past Saturday. Fortunately, the sets were in the newly renovated tech center in the former ABC Liquor Store and unscathed by the storm.
They may need some alterations to fit the smaller space but again, “the show will go on.” “A Christmas Carol” is scheduled for Dec. 2-19 in the Raymond Canter.
That building fortunately has space to house the costume department for all the shows planned for the coming year.
Dedication of the theater’s renovated lobby and former box office area with two new bars and more was scheduled for Oct. 14.
That event did not happen but the good news is that those upgraded areas survived the storm. By January, according to Chase, the 90-seat Pinkerton should be able to house the shows already planned for this season.
The Pinkerton can be set up for normal auditorium seating, theater-in-the-round or whatever configuration is needed for a given production. For a production of “Metamorphorous” some years ago, the Pinkerton even housed a pool, albeit a shallow pool.
“Kinky Boots,” which was due to open on Oct. 21 has been rescheduled to run Jan. 12-Feb. 11.
Mainstage shows planned for the current season are being rescheduled to run in the Raymond Center. Other shows and concerts are being rescheduled to run in such places as the Venice Community Center and in the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School.
While insurance and the income from shows will help the theater rebuild, it will not come close to covering what could easily become a $4-$6 million loss.
To help, send donations to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, FL 34285. Or visit: venice theatre.org/donate.
There are several other ways to donate.
Become a member of the Presidents Club ($1,000 donation), sponsor a show, or fund a new girder for the stage house, technical equipment or carpeting for the mainstage auditorium.
So much technical equipment is needed, as well as a completely new stage and stagehouse and possibly auditorium, audience seating, green room, costume department, dressing rooms and more.
On Oct. 19, the theater held its annual volunteer party in the parking lot behind the ravaged theater’s mainstage building. It was attended by volunteers, staff, major donors, board members and representatives of Sweet Sparkman, the firm hired to renovate the Raymond Building.
Instead, that firm will go right ahead with work needed to get the main building up and running as soon as possible.
As the main stage is named for major donor William R. Jervey Jr., Jervey was presented with the old Stage Door sign at the volunteer party.
The Pinkerton Theatre was named for the late Vyonne T. Pinkerton, who had much to do with the creation of the theater’s education department as well as its longtime association with Loveland.
The Raymond Building was named for major donor Carole Raymond.
All have contributed to making Venice Theatre the country’s second largest community theater and the theater with the most volunteers (nearly 1,500) of any theater in the nation.
